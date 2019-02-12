(WHDH) — Those planning on celebrating Valentine’s Day may be expecting flowers and chocolates but some companies are offering their unique twists on the perfect gifts.

Grillo’s Pickles is selling bouquets made out of pickles, peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers that can be shipped in the Boston area.

Those who get creative with their bouquet, or any other Grillo’s Pickles items, can enter into a contest to win a romantic getaway valued up to $750. Submissions must be posted on social media by Valentine’s Day.

For couples who love carbs, Olive Garden is giving away breadstick bouquet wrappers to go along with people’s ToGo orders.

Those who order breadsticks to-go, or the “Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two,” can print out their wrapping square of choice and create a breadstick bouquet.

Stop & Shop is getting creative with their steaks, selling heart-shaped steaks and bouquets of steak tip roses.

Both options are available at all Massachusetts and Rhode Island locations.

