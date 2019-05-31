Companies that ran closed ski resort seeking bankruptcy help

WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two companies that ran a now-closed private Vermont ski area have filed for bankruptcy protection while they seek approval for up to $1.75 million in financing to reorganize.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Hermitage Club and Hermitage Inn Real Estate Holding filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions Tuesday.

The Hermitage is a private ski resort at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington that includes a golf course, inns and restaurants. The state shut down its business operations last year for failure to pay sales and use taxes.

A company is proposing to lend money for a reorganization plan that includes hiring a chief restructuring officer, funding payroll and maintaining resort properties.

Three creditors filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition last week.

Last year, a receiver was appointed to maintain the properties.

