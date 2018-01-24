(WHDH) — If your favorite player ends up switching teams, you may not get stuck owning an out-of-date replica jersey.

The jersey company Fanatics says it will offer fans the chance to exchange a jersey if the player is traded or signs with another team.

If you buy a jersey within three months of a player leaving the team, you’ll have two weeks to swap it.

Fanatics said they will even pay for shipping both ways.

