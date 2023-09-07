The company behind the “One Chip Challenge” is working with stores to pull its extremely spicy single-serving One Chip Challenge product off shelves, the company announced on Thursday.

The company, Paqui, announced the move in a statement on its website days after a teenage boy died in Worcester. The teen, identified as Harris Wolobah, 14, had taken part in the One Chip Challenge hours before his death, according to family members and friends.

The “One Chip Challenge” dares people to consume a single extremely spicy chip, wait as long as possible before drinking or eating and then post video of the experience to social media.

In its statement this week, Paqui said the challenge “is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions.”

“We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings,” Paqui said. “As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves.”

In addition to removing items from shelves, Paqui said it is offering refunds on single-serve One Chip Challenge products.

Anyone seeking a refund is asked to call 1-866-528-6848.

Worcester police said Wolobah stopped breathing at his home on Friday of last week.

Later speaking with 7NEWS, Wolobah’s recreational team basketball coach said Wolobah had been at Doherty Memorial High School earlier in the day when he ate a One Chip Challenge chip.

While an investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. took to social media to urge parents to research the One Chip Challenge and discuss the challenge with their children.

“Medical professionals have said the tortilla chip, which is made from two of the spiciest chili peppers in the world, can cause very serious and dangerous side effects,” Early wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The seasoning for the chips contains two of the hottest peppers available: Carolina Reaper Peppers, which are around 1.7 million Scoville units, and Naga Viper Peppers which are around 1.4 million Scoville units,” Early continued, referencing the Scoville scale, which is used to measure the spiciness of peppers.

“We urge parents to discuss this with their children and advise them not to partake in this activity,” Early said.

Results of an autopsy to determine Wolobah’s official cause of death had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

