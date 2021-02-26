(WHDH) — Most dog owners think their pup is the cutest but some breeds might be cuter than others.

MoneyBeach turned to the “golden ratio,” a measure of physical perfection reportedly adapted from artists and architects such as Michelangelo and Dali to map out their masterpieces, to determine which dog are the most attractive.

The company analyzed 100 dog breeds and found that Dalmatians are the most aesthetically pleasing, with a 67.03 percentage adherence to the “golden ratio.”

Irish water spaniels came in second at 66.26 percent, followed by wire fox terriers at 65.53 percent, Labradors at 64.67 percent, and basset hounds at 64.43 percent.

Overall, dogs ranked the fifth cutest pets based off the golden ratio, averaging at 29.64 percent.

Cats came in first at 46.51 percent, followed by ferrets at 46.2 percent, rabbits at 40.3 percent, and hamsters at 31.46 percent.

The “golden ratio” has been applied to celebrities in the past with cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva determining model Bella Hadid as the most beautiful woman in the world and actor Robert Pattison as the most handsome man in the world.

