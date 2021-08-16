Avanti Frozen Foods voluntarily expanded a prior recall of frozen shrimp due to the possible contamination of salmonella.

The frozen cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp, which came in various unit sizes, were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall expansion has been initiated out of an abundance of caution, the FDA said. The initial recall was issued on June 25.

There have been nine reports of salmonella-related illness associated with the recall.

Consumers are urged to return the recalled product to the place of purchase.

A full list of recalled shrimp can be found here.

