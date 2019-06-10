A telecommunications company is looking to pay someone $1,000 to trade in their smartphone for a flip phone for week.

Frontier Communications launched the “Flip Phone Challenge” to gain an understanding of how much people rely on smartphones and how that affects day-to-day life.

The ideal candidate would be a “self-proclaimed smartphone fiend who’s always up to date on the latest tech news,” according to the applications.

That person would then log their experience with a flip phone by tracking how long it takes you to do basic tasks such as texting and checking email, how many times the person wished they could Google something, and how their productivity changed.

Along with $1,000, the participant would also get a “Boredom Buster Swag Bag,” which includes a physical map to make up for a GPS, a pocket phonebook, a notepad and pen, and a couple 90s CDs.

Click here to apply.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)