(WHDH) — An online company is looking to pay someone $1,000 to watch every “Star Wars” movie back-to-back before the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Dec. 20.

CableTV.com wants someone to watch 10 films, totaling 22 hours and 25 minutes, while tweeting about their experience.

“We’re looking for an entertaining Star Wars junkie with a Chewbacca-sized personality, the wit of Han Solo, and the smarts of Master Yoda . . . well okay, maybe not that smart,” the job application reads.

The movies, which can be watched in any order, include:

“The Phantom Menace”

“Attack of the Clones”

“Revenge of the Sith”

“Solo”

“Rogue One”

“A New Hope”

“The Empire Strikes Back”

“Return of the Jedi”

“The Force Awakens”

“The Last Jedi”

To apply, fill out an online application form and write in 200 words or less why you’re the best choice to watch this space saga.

“Point out parts of your personality that make you stand out from the crowd,” the application reads. “Can you telepathically lift an X-Wing from a swamp? Or do you have Palpatine’s persuasive powers? Let us know what makes you the chosen one.”

Along with receiving $1,000, the chosen movie watch will get all 10 films on Blu-ray, a Nerf Han Solo Blaster, a Chewbacca onesie, and an R2-D2 Popcorn Popper.

Applications are due by Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and the job must be completed before Dec. 20.

