(WHDH) — Shopping sprees can be great but shopping with someone else’s money is even better.

Coupon Lawn is looking to give $8,000 to a self-proclaimed shopping expert to be spent online on Black Friday.

The person hired for the job will have exactly one hour to shop on the coupon company’s website, which will monitor their purchases.

The shopping expert will be required to test out coupons at a minimum of 10 merchants in order to test the validity and effectiveness of the company’s coupons and deals.

They will also be in charge of making a small diary to share with Coupon Lawn about their shopping routine, experience and benefits of using the company’s coupons and deals.

The person hired will be able to keep all the goods that they buy.

To apply, Coupon Lawn is requesting a 60-second video where the applicant introduces themselves, as well as a 300-word easy explaining why they’re the most suitable candidate for the position.

Applications are due by Nov. 26 and can be submitted through their website.

