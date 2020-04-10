Company looking to give 10 people $200 Visa gift card, year-long subscription to Disney+

(WHDH) — One company is hoping to make self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic a little more enjoyable by giving away free cash and unlimited Disney movies for a year.

Reviews.org is looking to give 10 people a $200 Visa gift card and a year-long subscription to Disney+.

“We just want to give you some extra money and something entertaining to watch to help you get through the day-to-day difficulties of COVID-19,” Reviews.org wrote. “We’re all in this social distancing thing together. We want to make it a little easier for you.”

The main requirement to apply for the Disney+ Dream Job is that you’re an actual person who would enjoy streaming Disney+ and would like an extra $200.

You must also be 18 years or older and a US resident.

To apply, send an email to giveaways@reviews.org with the words “Dream Job” in the email subject line, and your name and favorite Disney movie in your email message.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday. Winners will be randomly selected and receive an email Monday.

