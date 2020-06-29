A dream job has been listed for cheese lovers.

Whisps is looking to hire a Cheese Executive Officer to assist in monthly product quality tests and to serve as a brand ambassador.

Applicants must be a true cheese fanatic and cannot be working for a competing snack company.

The position pays $1,500 and includes a trip to the world-renowned cheese championship in 2022.

Applications are due by July 25, which also happens to fall on National Wine and Cheese Day.

