People who love to take a good nap after a long day can now get paid to catch some extra sleep.

Eachnight is looking to hire a team of five people to become “nap reviewers.”

The team will have to nap everyday for 30 days and take part in a variety of experiments to test out theories such as the best nap duration for feeling refreshed, the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue, and the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity.

The nappers will have to take part in a video call before and after each experiment to go over the tasks and to take a verbal questionnaire about their experiences and results.

Each “nap reviewer” will get a payment of $1,500 at the end of the testing period.

People 18 years and older can apply online by May 31.

