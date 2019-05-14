One lucky person looking to kick off their summer by playing Fortnite could get paid $1,000.

HighSpeedInternet.com is looking to hire someone to play the third-person shooter game for 50 hours between June 7 and July 31 in order to study how high-speed internet boosts the playing experience.

Along with a $1,000 check, the gamer will also receive a free year of high-speed internet service.

Those looking to apply do not need to be a professional gamer but they do need to be at least 18 years old.

Applications are due by May 31.

