(WHDH) — A Salt Lake City-based company is looking to pay one person $1,000 to go on a digital detox for a weekend while camping in an RV at a United States national park.

Satellite Internet will pick one person to give up technology for the whole weekend that they choose.

The winner will have to rent an RV, which the company will reimburse the cost, and pick a national park campsite to visit.

“The catch is that you won’t be able to capture Instagram-worthy shots on your phone or tweet about how fresh the smell of pine is—no technology allowed beyond what you need to reach your destination safely,” Satellite Internet wrote in their job posting.

The company will then have that person use a mobile hotspot on the third night to share their experience online.

They will get $400 upfront and the remaining $600 upon completition.

Along with being reimbursed for the RV rental, the company says they will also reimburse for the mobile hotspot and food for up to $1,000.

A winner will be chosen on Sept. 23 and the candidate must accept the challenge by Sept. 30.

Applications can be filled out online.

