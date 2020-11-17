One company is hoping to encourage people to shop at small businesses this holiday season.

Business.org is looking to pay one person $1,000 to pick out their holiday gifts at small businesses.

The candidate will need to shop at a minimum of three locally-owned businesses, either online or in-store.

They will then report back to Business.org about their shopping experience in terms of customer service, pricing and types of products offered compared to big box stores.

Applications for the position close on Nov. 30 and are being accepted online.

The chosen applicant will be emailed no later than Dec. 3.

