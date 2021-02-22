(WHDH) — If you love to sleep, then this may be a dream job for you.

Sleep Standards is looking to pay someone $2,000 to sleep in a different environment every night for five nights, including one night in a luxury five-star resort.

The chosen candidate will be required to write an honest report about their sleep experience each night and will also have to rate each environment on a scale from one to 10.

Along with $2,000 in cash, all expenses will be covered.

Applicants must apply online and include a headshot and 60-second introduction video.

