(WHDH) — Binge-watching Netflix shows and eating takeout has become an enjoyable way to pass time amid the pandemic and now one person can get paid for it.

BonusFinder is looking to pay the perfect candidate $500 to inform them of the best bingeable Netflix shows and the most delicious takeout pizza.

Whoever is chosen will have to watch and review three series, ranging from The Queen’s Gambit to Below Deck.

They will judge the series on story and plot lines, “Netflix and Chill” suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, and satisfaction of episodes and series endings.

The applicant will also rate takeout pizza based on appearance and color, base texture and taste, topping ingredient quality, flavor and cheese gooeyness, and value for money.

Applications are being accepted online.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)