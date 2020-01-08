(WHDH) — A vacation company is looking to hire someone to test out several theme parks in the Sunshine State for three weeks.

Ocean Florida’s Theme Park Tester will get paid nearly $4,000 to enjoy theme parks throughout Orlando, Florida during April or May, depending on the applicant’s availability.

The tester will provide the company feedback on each park, ranging from suitability for families to the thrill factor of each ride.

The applicant should be social media savvy as they will be asked to take videos and pictures of their experience, as well record a daily video diary.

Along with a stipend, the tester will also have travel and accommodation costs covered for themselves and a friend, as well as a daily budget to cover specific activities.

Fast passes and photo passes will be provided throughout the testing period, along with a GoPro camera and a Fitbit.

