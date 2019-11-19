(WHDH) — An online magazine is looking to pay someone up to $3,000 a month to smoke marijuana.

American Marijuana is hiring a cannabis product reviewer whose job will be to try out different brands and varieties of cannabis products, including weed strains, vapes, edibles, and CBD oils.

The reviewer will film themselves using the products before writing an unbiased analysis.

Those looking to apply must live in a state in America or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

“If you think you got the guts to smoke weed every day (plays Snoop Dogg song) and get paid doing it, you might just be the guy we need,” the job application reads.

The job pays up to $3,000 a month, which is equivalent to up to $36,000 a year.

