MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — A Minneapolis company is offering “furternity leave” for employees who are welcoming fur babies into their homes.

Marketing Firm Nina Hale launched the leave to help encourage a healthy work-life balance for new pet owners, WCCO reported.

Conner McCarthy was one of the first employees to take advantage of the perk after he got a rambunctious five-month-old golden doodle.

The leave allowed him to work from home while he trained his dog.

He says it did not affect his workload and he was grateful for the opportunity.

“Furternity leave” only applies to pets who primarily live outside of cages.

