"Milk's Favorite Cookie" could one day be made with solar power.

The company that makes the Oreo cookie has agreed to buy power from a solar farm under construction in Texas.

Mondelez plans to purchase enough solar power to produce roughly 10 billion Oreo cookies per year.

That’s more than half of all of the Oreos eaten in the United States annually.

The solar farm should be operational by the end of the year.

Mondelez says that this is a part of its goal to cut CO2 emissions in manufacturing in 2020.

