Company recalling bags of dog food due to contamination concerns

(WHDH) — A popular pet company is voluntarily recalling bags of dog food over contamination concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

The recall covers four-pound bags of Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe made by the Real Pet Food Company, according to the USDA.

The bags could be contaminated with salmonella, which could sicken dogs that are eating the food and humans who are handling the product. The bags have a lot code of “V 07 Feb 2022” and were solid at retail stores across the United States.

While no illnesses have been reported, healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, vomiting, or abdominal pain. They can also infect other animals or humans.

Anyone who purchased the food is urged to dispose of it immediately.

Consumers with questions can contact the Read Pet Food Company at 1-800-467-5494.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)