(WHDH) — A company has recalled more than three million newborn loungers after eight reported infant deaths were linked to the product.

The Boppy Company, of Golden, Colorado, announced Thursday the recall of the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

There have been eight reports of infant deaths associated with the loungers between December 2015 and June 2020, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto another surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing, the CPSC warned.

“These types of incidents are heartbreaking,” CPSC Acting Chairman Robert S. Adler said. “Loungers and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation. Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time – even in products not intended for sleep – and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”

A Boppy spokesperson added, “We are devastated to hear of these tragedies. Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

The loungers were sold in a variety of colors and fashions and measure about 23 inches long by 22 inches wide and 7 inches high.

Boppy sold about 3.3 million of the recalled loungers nationwide and online at stores including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart, and Amazon.com between January 2004 through September 2021 for between $30 and $44.

They also distributed about 35,000 in Canada.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for a refund by calling 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by going onto their website and clicking “Recall & Safety Alert” for more information.

CPSC continues to emphasize that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)