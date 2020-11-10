A food company is voluntarily recalling its single-packaged head romaine lettuce due to the possible contamination of E. Coli.

Tanimura & Antle Inc. announced Friday the recall of their lettuce product packed on Oct. 15 and 16 and distributed to Massachusetts and more than a dozen other states.

The packages contain the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product.

“At Tanimura & Antle, food safety is a number one priority and the company prides itself on its preventative measures. It is unlikely that this product remains at retail establishments due to the shelf life of lettuce and the number of days that have passed. We are asking that if any of the packaged single head romaine described above is in the possession of consumers, retailers or distributors, the product be disposed of and not consumed,” the company said in a statement.

Consumers with questions or concerns can call the Tanimura & Antle Consumer Hotline at 877-827-7388 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

