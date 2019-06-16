Company recalls some Ragú pasta sauces that may contain plastic

Mizkan America is voluntarily recalling three flavors of Ragú pasta sauce because the products could contain fragments of plastic.

The recall includes Ragú’s Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 and 66 oz., Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz. and Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

There have not been any reports of consumer injuries or complaints, according to company officials.

The recall is limited to jars with certain cap codes.

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

The sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8.

Anyone who may have purchased the recalled sauces is asked to call the company’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248 for a replacement coupon.

