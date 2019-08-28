Company recalls various hummus products and dips due to Listeria risk

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A Texas-based food company has issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products due to concerns over Listera monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility during an FD inspection.

Pita Pal Foods, based in Houston, distributes its products nationwide.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date for these products.

Click Here to see a full list of impacted products, which have a date code of 150 through 176.

