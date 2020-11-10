Company rolls out new recyclable shopping cart liners as coronavirus cases climb nationwide

(WHDH) — A company founded by a working mother of three boys is rolling out new recyclable shopping cart liners as coronavirus cases rise nationwide and flu season approaches.

On Monday, the United States surpassed 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with new daily confirmed cases up more than 60 percent over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day.

Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states, health data indicates.

In an effort to provide grocery shoppers with an extra layer of protection, CartSafe created liners that cover the outside of the shopping cart, the inside of the cart, the handle, and basket.

The liners are designed for easy application and removal.

CartSafe is currently selling packages that include 10 liners, with a limit of two, while supplies last.

