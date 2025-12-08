FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A new court filing suggests the Gabriel House Assisted Living Facility in Fall River was warned about recalled sprinklers 10 months before the fire that killed 10 people on July 13, 2025.

Fire Systems Inc. said in the filing Monday that it told workers at the Gabriel House in September 2024 about the recall and the next steps toward making changes. In the paperwork, the company said it never heard back from the Gabriel House.

Now the owner of the Gabriel House has filed a cross claim in response to that filing, accusing Fire Systems Inc. of failing to properly inspect and test the sprinklers.

Ten people were killed in the fire that quickly spread through the facility.

Governor Maura Healey has since taken action to improve fire safety protocols at assisted living facilities across the state.

7NEWS has reached out to the Gabriel House for comment, but has not heard back.



