(CNN) – Chocolate lovers, listen up. The Ferrero Company, maker of Nutella, is looking for taste testers.

The company needs 60 part-time “sensory judges” to test out its products. The company says no experience is required and yes, it’s paid.

The only catch? You’ll have to relocate to Ferrero’s headquarters in Italy if you’re selected.

