(WHDH) — Getting fresh air is as easy as stepping outside; however, one company claims their bottled air is the “purest air on the planet.”

Pure Kiwi Air sells fresh air in a bottle that they harvest from New Zealand.

The company says cool westerly winds bring pure and uncontaminated air to the country.

The bottled air, which can come with a mask for inhaling, contains 130 to 140 deep breaths.

A value pack of four bottles goes for about $65.

