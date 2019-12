(WHDH) — An Eastern European company is helping people stay warm this winter with their body-length scarf.

Dukyana is selling a handmade scarf so big that a person can fit inside.

The tube scarf is more than 8 feet long and is 16 inches wide.

The scarf, which costs $280, can be shipped to the United States.

