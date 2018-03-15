(WHDH) — People could soon be cuddling up with some cash thanks to a Snuggie settlement.

All Star Marketing has agreed to a $7.2 million payout after a buy-one-get-one deal on the Snuggie left many still paying out of pocket.

Around 218,000 customers will get a refund, with the average check worth $33.

Customers should receive the checks this months and will have 60 days to cash it in.

