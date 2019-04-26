(WHDH) — Airline passengers may soon have to step on a scale before getting on a plane in an effort to cut carbon emissions.

British software company Fuel Matrix suggests that airlines weigh passengers at the airport before boarding to figure out how much weight they’re going to carry on every flight.

Currently, airlines used generic size estimations for men, women and children to estimate the total weight onboard an aircraft.

Fuel Matrix says its software could use exact weight readings for each passenger to quickly calculate how much fuel is needed.

The company added that the readings could be used to optimize the flight plan.

Air travel reportedly accounts for roughly three percent of global carbon dioxide output.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)