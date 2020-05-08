Company to pay fine stemming from Maine propane explosion

Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at the LEAP facility in Farmington, Maine, according to a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

MANCHESTER, Maine (AP) — The owner of a company that installed safety posts outside a Maine building that was destroyed in a deadly propane explosion has agreed to pay a $1,000 fine to the state.

The Sun Journal reported Thursday that Michael Brochu, the owner of Techno Metal Post Maine of Manchester, signed an agreement to pay the fine on April 28. Brochu did not respond to a request for comment.

The September 2019 explosion at LEAP Inc. in Farmington killed fire Capt. Michael Bell and hurt six firefighters and LEAP employee Larry Lord.

The state issued Techno Metal Post Maine a citation in December that cited it for failing to properly notify Dig Safe of excavation and failing to properly premark the area of excavation. The state said the company installed three bollards at the site in September.

Brochu’s agreement to pay the fine is not an agreement to conclusions investigators reached, the Sun Journal reported.

