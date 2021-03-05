Company using robots to deliver food to students at Bridgewater State University

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Robots are roaming around Bridgewater State University to deliver meals to students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The university has teamed up with Starship Technologies to get food to students no matter where they are.

The fleet of robots are regulated by an app to make sure the proper student gets what they ordered and to avoid meal-snatching.

Students say the technology is welcomed during the pandemic.

“It definitely does help because depending on if the cases are a little higher than usual, I know a lot of people do prefer the robots to going to the dining hall,” freshman student Bethany Batta said.

Some say the robots help keep them indoors during cold weather too.

“It’s really convenient if it’s really cold. Because we live on the hill, and if it’s icy we don’t want to go” get food,” freshman Erin Lally said.

