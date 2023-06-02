The Quincy-based Compass Medical is now facing legal action after its sudden shutdown earlier this week.

Compass confirmed an “imminent plan” to close its practices on Wednesday, leaving hundreds without a job and thousands with health care headaches.

Days later, Keches Law Group has filed a lawsuit against the company.

“This business went about its closure decision in the wrong way,” said attorney Jonathan Sweet.

Richard Callahan is the plaintiff in the class-action suit. An Abington resident, Callanan is married and has several children, according to Sweet.

“They all receive their medical care at Compass,” Sweet said.

The new lawsuit itself says Compass’ sudden closure has placed patients “…in the chaotic, stressful, disruptive, and unsafe position of having to scramble to find new medical providers, to fill and/or refill prescriptions, to schedule and/or reschedule important medical tests and appointments…”

In a statement, Callahan said the move was “totally unnecessary.”

“If Compass had given us some kind of advance notice, we could have planned this out for a smooth transition,” he said.

Compass Medical had locations in Quincy, Braintree, East Bridgewater, Easton, Middleborough and Taunton. In a statement this week, it said its decision to close practices came “After a steady stream of challenges.”

The impacts of Compass’ announcement, soon rippled for many in Massachusetts.

As patients now eye their next steps, health care advocate Dianne Savastano said those impacted should get their medical records in order, check with their pharmacies about prescriptions and keep insurance in mind while searching for new doctors.

“Stay as informed as possible and be an assertive consumer and figure out what you have control over and what you don’t have control over,” said Savastano, the CEO and founder of Healthassist.

In the meantime, the Keches Law Group lawsuit is seeking financial relief for patients, among its goals.

“We want to shine a light on this, I think, unconscionable business practice so that it’s not repeated again,” Sweet said.

7NEWS attempted to get in contact with Compass Medical on Friday but did not hear back.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has asked any patients with questions or concerns in the wake of the Compass shutdown to reach out.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)