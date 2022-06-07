BOSTON (WHDH) - With gas prices heading north of $5 a gallon in Massachusetts, drivers said they’re looking at other options for transportation.

The soaring prices have pushed some people to consider saving through often overlooked strategies including fuel points, loyalty and rewards programs.

“A lot of folks are joining wholesale clubs right now because wholesale clubs that sell gasoline, like Costco and BJs, they often have really compelling prices at the pump,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop.

According to Schieldrop, now is the time to get strategic and creative with those programs.

“If you pair those rewards with a specific credit card you can get an additional percentage reward back” he explained. “Some credit cards offer three to five percent rewards back on all gasoline purchases. So, you may want use that card strategically specifically for buying gas.”

Shopping for a graduation party or Father’s Day? Schieldrop suggested stocking up on those grocery store gas points before hitting the pump.

“Push off filling that tank for those big rewards you’re going to get at the store for that party you’re going to be shopping for,” he said. “Let those points actually settle in your account before you redeem them and fill up.”

According to AAA, drivers can also save just by changing their habits. People should consolidate errands when possible and stay up to date with their car maintenance. Aggressive drivers may also be throwing cash out the window.

Nothing wastes more fuel than aggressive driving. You know? that hard acceleration that that hard breaking,” Schieldrop said.

