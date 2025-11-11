BOSTON (WHDH) - The competency hearing for Brian Walshe, a Cohasset man accused of killing his wife, has been canceled. The hearing was previously set for Friday.

Walshe’s trial was pushed back to undergo the mental health evaluation. The results of that evaluation are also delayed.

Walshe was stabbed in jail in September this year. He is accused of killing and dismembering his wife Ana.

She was last seen shortly after New Year’s Even in 2023. Prosecutors said Walshe misled police looking for his wife after she went missing and her body was never recovered.

