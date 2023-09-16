The Federal Emergency Management Agency is setting up base in Western Massachusetts as they urge people to prepare for the tropical storm hitting Massachusetts.

Hurricane Lee, as of Friday morning, is forecast to pass roughly 150 miles east of Chatham as a category one hurricane on Saturday before possibly making landfall in Nova Scotia Saturday afternoon.

“Complacency cannot happen here,” a FEMA spokesperson said. “We want people to be prepared.”

A FEMA official said they chose Westover Air Reserve Base, which is about 500 miles outside the area that Lee could possibly affect. However, it’s close enough that trucks can respond within a day.

At least 35 trucks are expected to arrive carrying water, tarps, food, blankets and other emergency supplies.

FEMA will decide where exactly to send the trucks after Lee sweeps through the area.

“Hope for the best but prepare for the worst, and the only way that happens is if you’re getting alerts on time, listening for evacuation warnings, and they know where shelters are if they have to evacuate,” the spokesperson said.

FEMA said it’s ready to respond to communities from the Cape to Maine if needed.

