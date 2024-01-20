BOSTON (WHDH) - A community complaint led to the arrest of a man accused of selling drugs out of a convenience store in West Roxbury, police said.

Officers executing search warrants around 12:40 p.m. Friday at Familia Grocery on Grove Street arrested Isaac Rosa, 45, of West Roxbury, after allegedly finding three bottles of Lactose, Gabapentin Pills, a magnetic hide containing: eleven plastic bags of white powder (cocaine), seventeen plastic bags of white rock (crack cocaine), seven plastic bags of tan powder (fentanyl), ten small blue pills believed to Percocet, four large heat-sealed bags containing Marijuana, several digital scales, assorted glass stem crack pipes, a large plastic bag containing Marijuana, and $1,031 in cash.

A preliminary weight of about 10 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of powder cocaine, and 12 grams of fentanyl were seized, along with several pounds of Marijuana, nine Gabapentin pills, and ten Percocet 30 pills.

He is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of Trafficking Class A Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Percocet, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Class E Gabapentin.

