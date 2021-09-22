TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who stabbed a healthcare provider outside of a hospital in Taunton on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Morton Hospital around 1:40 p.m. spoke to the 44-year-old victim who said she was outside on a break on the North Pleasant Street side of the hospital when a woman walked up behind her, pulled her ponytail and punched her several times in the back, according to Taunton police.

After she was able to get away and report the alleged assault to a fellow employee, it was discovered that she had suffered multiple puncture wounds on her shoulders and neck from the attack, police said. She has since been treated and released from the hsopital.

The victim told police that she did not know the woman who attacked and that the assault appeared completely random and unprovoked. She was able to take a photo of the suspect as she fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or who may have seen something suspicious in the area is asked to call Det. Kramer 508-821-1471 extension 3123.

