BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after flags displayed in honor of those who perished on 9/11 were kicked over overnight in the Public Garden.

Residents making their way through the park early Thursday morning were shocked to find that some of the 2,997 miniature American flags planted in the Garden had been kicked over — some of them snapped in half.

A woman who was walking by and saw the damage stopped to fix the flags as 7NEWS arrived at the scene.

“It’s a massive disrespect to this country and the people who gave their lives, so I will replant every single one of them until the day is over if that’s what it takes,” she said. “I think it’s completely wrong. We need to band together and be a strong country.”

No additional information was immediately available.

