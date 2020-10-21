BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University students will be required to wear a compliance badge to show that they are up-to-date with coronavirus testing and are following protocols in order to enter public spaces on campus beginning Thursday.

This comes as the university has seen a “worrisome” increase in the daily number of positive cases among students and staff over the last week, Jean Morrison, University Provost and Chief Academic Officer, and Gary Nicksa, Senior Vice President for Operations, wrote in a letter to the community.

A total of 180 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since July 27, according to the BU COVID-19 Testing Data Dashboard.

Between Oct. 13 and 19, 15 percent of the 15,584 students tested have come up positive for the coronavirus, and 26 percent of the 3,878 staff members tested were positive.

Along with wearing a compliance badge, everyone on campus must adhere to the university’s testing program, submit a daily symptom attestation, follow social distancing guidelines, and wear a face covering when with others, Morrison and Nicksa said.

“We started the year with protocols in place to protect our in-person learning environment and for our being able to gather, safely, in the midst of this pandemic. For the common good, we resumed in-person operations with necessary restrictions to keep us safe,” they wrote. “Let us recommit to a shared understanding of the critical importance of these protocols and restrictions so that we may care for each other and ourselves. We are grateful for all you are doing to enable continued teaching, learning, and research during this unprecedented and challenging time.”

Faculty and staff are being encouraged to ask their students to show their green compliance badges as they enter classrooms and other public spaces.

