Compromise immigration bill gets backing of Massachusetts police chiefs

BOSTON (AP) – Major police organizations are throwing their support behind revamped legislation that would limit, but not entirely restrict, collaboration between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials.

Supporters see the measure as a compromise between an earlier proposal that sought to make Massachusetts a de facto “sanctuary state” for immigrants in the U.S. illegally, and a measure filed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker that would allow police to hold people who have committed violent crimes.

The proposed compromise has been endorsed by the Massachusetts Police Chiefs Association and the Massachusetts Major City Police Chiefs Association. Both previously backed Baker’s bill.

The redrafted bill authorizes police to honor detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement for up to six hours if a person has been previously convicted of serious crimes, including terrorism and drug trafficking.

