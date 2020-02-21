Computer issue impacts slot machines at Encore Boston Harbor casino

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Wynn Resorts says a computer issue was to blame after the slot machines malfunctioned at Encore Boston Harbor casino on Friday night.

The issue forced employees to dole out winnings by hand during a busy night for the new Everett casino, a Wynn Resorts spokesperson said.

It’s unclear how many machines were impacted and the system is expected to be back online shortly.

“We experienced a brief system outage with our slot ticketing system in which we reverted to hand-paid jackpots. The issue has been resolved and we are paying all winners,” casino officials said in a statement.

