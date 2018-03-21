Concern for power outages as crews prepare for 4th ‘brutal’ March storm

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) — Instead of showers and flowers, the start of spring is taking a different turn as nor’easter number four creeps closer.

“These March storms in the last couple years have been brutal. This is supposed to happen in January and February, not March,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

Lately, MEMA has had their hands full, warning of power outages once again.

They sent out a tweet saying, “Heavy, wet snow and strong winds will cause power outages during #MAsnow storm – greatest risk in Southeast MA. Keep electronics charged, locate flashlights & radio.”

For New Englanders, the snow is nothing new. However, many people could lose power for the fourth time as back-to-back storms roll in.

“With the fourth nor’easter in nearly three weeks right on our door step, we have hundreds of crews positioned across the region should the storm impact our system. Remember to keep safety a priority – before, during and after the storm,” National Grid said.

The previous three storms wreaked havoc on the Bay State.

In Boston, plow trucks had a hard time keeping up with endless snow.

Many coastal towns saw heavy winds, major flooding, beach erosion and property damage.

Walsh said the timing of the storm is a problem.

“Hopefully it’ll be a little clearer as the day goes on, but it’s potentially going to be a tough storm, just for the timing of it. Four o’clock on Wednesday afternoon is not the ideal time to be dealing with snow,” he said.

Crews worked to pre-treat roads with salt before the storm hit.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)