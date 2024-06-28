BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Public health officials are expressing concern about an outbreak of whooping cough in Brookline.

Cases have spiked to more than a dozen over the last few weeks; officials reported the first case at Brookline High School earlier this month.

Now, they say 15 people in town have tested positive for pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

Pertussis is a bacterial infection that affects the lungs and a person’s breathing.

Health and Human Services said the risk of infection is extremely low, but are encouraging people to stay up to date with their shots.

