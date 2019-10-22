Concern over condition of stairs shuts Newtonville Commuter Rail station

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials closed the Newtonville Commuter Rail station Tuesday after concerns about the conditions of the station’s stairs.

The station, which is next to I-90, has stairs leading up to street and sidewalk level.

An engineering team is evaluating the stairs and passengers to Newtonville are using a shuttle bus connection.

