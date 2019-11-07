Concerned coworkers, Boston police asking for help searching for missing man with autism

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 38-year-old man with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Simi Tao has been missing since the night of October 28 when he mistakenly showed up for a shift at Stoddard’s Fine Food & Ale on Temple Place where he works as a host.

He was last seen on surveillance video trying to get into the closed restaurant.

“He is someone that takes his job very seriously and is one of the most positive, enthusiastic coworkers that I have,” one coworker said. “The fact that he just hasn’t come to work at all and hasn’t contacted any of us is very alarming.”

Now, his coworkers at the Downtown Crossing restaurant say they are concerned and are hoping he is found soon.

“The police have basically tried to do wellness checks at the residences that we have but have found that he hasn’t been living there,” she said. “So, we’re not sure where he is currently living and that has been part of the challenge.”

Anyone with any information regarding Tao’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

