BOSTON (WHDH) - An unexpected visitor seen roaming around Tufts Medical Center sent a concerned parent into action over the weekend.

A spokesperson with the hospital said a staff member saw someone walking around a secure unit. Thinking they needed help, the staff member opened the door to offer assistance.

That is when the person pushed the staff member out of the way and went to a room where a child was having a study done.

In a statement to 7NEWS, Tufts Medical Center wrote in part: “A family member of the child assisted staff in escorting the individual from the area while public safety was called.”

It only took security a few minutes to find the intruder and hand them over to Boston police. As for the child, their family, and hospital staff—everyone is OK.

Police did not return our request for comment.

